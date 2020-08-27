Statement from the Los Angeles Lakers

We stand with our players and the players of the NBA in their demand for justice and the end of racial violence.

Eighty percent of NBA players are Black men. We cannot love them for the joy and entertainment that they bring to the world, yet sit in silence and fail to use our platforms and resources to amplify their voices when they demand the justice and equality that America has promised us all, but denied Black people for too long.

In 2020 alone, we have been made to bear witness to the killings of numerous unarmed Black men and women at the hands of the police, as well as private “vigilantes.” Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and now Jacob Blake.

We must continue to say their names. But now is also the time for us to say enough.