Spectrum SportsNet to Air Lakers Season Restart

Spectrum SportsNet announced its broadcast schedule for the Lakers restart of the 2019-20 NBA season. SportsNet will air 11 games - eight “seeding games” and three scrimmages - beginning with the Lakers scrimmage vs. the Dallas Mavericks on July 23 at 4:00 p.m. PST.

SportsNet’s coverage of the seeding games tips-off on July 30 when the Lakers face the Clippers at 6:00 p.m. at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. All eight seeding games will air live on SportsNet, including four games broadcast exclusively on the network in Southern California. SportsNet will exclusively air the Lakers games against the Toronto Raptors (Aug. 1), Utah Jazz (Aug. 3), Oklahoma City Thunder (Aug. 5) and Indiana Pacers (Aug. 8).

Lakers play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald, analyst Stu Lantz and reporter Mike Trudell will call the remaining eight games of the regular season, along with Chris McGee, Allie Clifton, Mike Bresnahan and NBA Hall of Famer “Big Game” James Worthy providing pre and postgame coverage – all from the SportsNet studios in El Segundo.

The network’s signature studio show, Access SportsNet: Lakers, airs live every Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. until the restart of the season, and will move to six days a week beginning July 30 when the season resumes. On game days, Access SportsNet: Lakers live pregame coverage will begin 60 minutes prior to every game, followed by Access SportsNet: Lakers postgame coverage that will include player and coach interviews, game highlights and in-depth analysis from the Access SportsNet: Lakers expert studio team.

The Lakers broadcast schedule on Spectrum SportsNet is below:

Date Opponent Time Thursday, July 23 vs. Dallas Mavericks 4:00 p.m. ^ Saturday, July 25 vs. Orlando Magic 9:00 a.m.^ Monday, July 27 vs. Washington Wizards 12:00 p.m.^ Thursday, July 30 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1 at Toronto Raptors 5:30 p.m.* Monday, August 3 at Utah Jazz 6:00 p.m.* Wednesday, August 5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 3:30 p.m.* Thursday, August 6 at Houston Rockets 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8 at Indiana Pacers 3:00 p.m.* Monday, August 10 vs. Denver Nuggets 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13 vs. Sacramento Kings TBD

^Scrimmage games

*Exclusive SportsNet broadcasts in Southern California

