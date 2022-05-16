Lakers to Play in 2022 California Classic Summer League

The California Classic Summer League is being hosted by the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on July 2-3.

This marks the fourth annual event and the Lakers will be joined by the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat, and previous hosts the Sacramento Kings.

Each team will compete in four games over the two-day event.

Lakers Schedule:

Saturday, July 2 - Lakers vs Heat - 2pm PT

Sunday, July 3 - Lakers vs. Warriors - 4:30pm PT

Tickets go on sale through the Chase Center website on 5/17 at 4 PM PT. Get more details on tickets.