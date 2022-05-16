Lakers play in California Classic 2022

Lakers to Play in 2022 California Classic Summer League

Posted: May 16, 2022

The California Classic Summer League is being hosted by the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on July 2-3.

This marks the fourth annual event and the Lakers will be joined by the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat, and previous hosts the Sacramento Kings.

Each team will compete in four games over the two-day event.

Lakers Schedule:
Saturday, July 2 - Lakers vs Heat - 2pm PT
Sunday, July 3 - Lakers vs. Warriors - 4:30pm PT

Tickets go on sale through the Chase Center website on 5/17 at 4 PM PT. Get more details on tickets.

Tags
Lakers, Franchise, Summer League 2022, California Classic

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Lakers

Franchise

California Classic

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter