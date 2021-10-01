Los Angeles Lakers to Hold Third Annual Pride Night

In celebration of LGBTQIA+ history month, the Los Angeles Lakers will hold their third annual Pride Night on Tuesday, October 12 when the team plays the Golden State Warriors at STAPLES Center. The Lakers will celebrate diversity, equity, inclusion and unity by hosting members and supporters from the LGBTQIA+ community. Additionally, the Pride Night Celebration will include special in-game entertainment, giveaways and more.

Friends and prominent members of the LGBTQIA+ community will be in attendance to celebrate the evening, including members and supporters from multiple LGBTQIA+ organizations.

The annual “Laces of Unity” Award will be presented to Sue Bird. Bird is a five-time Olympic gold medalist, a four-time WNBA champion and a 12-time WNBA All-Star. The Laces of Unity Award recognizes individuals in the sports community who have significantly contributed to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Fans interested in attending this special night can visit lakers.com/tickets or here to purchase tickets.

Fans are encouraged to show support on social media throughout the night by using #LAKERSPRIDENIGHT