LeBron James Named to All-NBA Third Team

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA Third Team.

The selection marks the 18th consecutive All-NBA honor of his career, extending an NBA record for most selections in league history. James averaged 30.3 points (.524 FG%), 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists. 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 56 games, marking the 18th straight season he has averaged 25+ points and adding to an already-standing NBA record. An 18-time NBA All-Star, James moved to second place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and extended his NBA record double-digit scoring streak in 1,096 games in 2021-22. He also became the only player in NBA history to have 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ assists in his career.

The All-NBA Teams were selected by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voted for All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams by position with points awarded on a 5-3-1 basis. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.