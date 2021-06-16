LeBron James Named to All-NBA Second Team

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA Second Team.

The selection marks the 17th consecutive All-NBA honor of his career, extending an NBA record for most selections in league history. James averaged 25.0 points (.513 FG%), 7.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 45 games, marking the 17th straight season he has averaged 25+ points and adding to an already-standing NBA record. A 17-time NBA All-Star, James moved to eighth place on the NBA’s all-time regular season wins list and extended his NBA record double-digit scoring streak to 1,040 games in 2020-21.

The All-NBA Teams were selected by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voted for All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams by position with points awarded on a 5-3-1 basis. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.