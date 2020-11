The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on center Jordan Bell, it was announced today.

Bell played in 29 games for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies last season, notching 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.8 minutes. He has played in 154 career games (16 starts) for Golden State, Minnesota and Memphis, averaging 3.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.0 minutes per game.