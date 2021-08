The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on forward Alfonzo McKinnie, it was announced today.

McKinnie appeared in 39 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game. He has played in 165 career regular season games (six starts) for the Raptors, Warriors, Cavaliers and Lakers, holding career averages of 4.0 points (.475 FG%) and 2.6 rebounds in 11.6 minutes.