Lakers Sign Wenyen Gabriel To Standard NBA Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Wenyen Gabriel to a standard NBA contract, it was announced today.

Gabriel originally signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles on March 1, 2022 and has appeared in 17 games (four starts) for the Lakers this season, averaging 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes. Gabriel has averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 75 career games (five starts) for the Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Pelicans, Trail Blazers and Kings.