Lakers Sign Wayne Ellington

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Wayne Ellington, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Ellington appeared in 46 games (31 starts) for the Pistons last season, averaging 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.0 minutes, while shooting 42.2 percent (116-275 3FG) from three-point range. Ellington returns to Los Angeles after averaging 10.0 points (.370 3P%), 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 65 games for the Lakers during the 2014-15 season.

A 12-year NBA veteran, Ellington has played in 727 games (197 starts) for Minnesota, Memphis, Cleveland, Dallas, Brooklyn, Miami, Detroit, New York and the Lakers, holding career averages of 8.1 points (.382 3P%), 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.0 minutes per game. Ellington has shot at least 37 percent from three-point range in nine seasons, including two seasons in which he shot above 42 percent from beyond the arc.

Click here to watch Wayne Ellington's introductory press conference.