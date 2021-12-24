Lakers Sign Stanley Johnson to 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract pursuant to the NBA Hardship Exception provisions, it was announced today.

Johnson has appeared in 371 career games (77 starts) for the Raptors, Pelicans and Pistons, averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.7 minutes. He most recently played six games for the South Bay Lakers, averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.6 minutes per game.