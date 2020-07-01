Lakers Sign JR Smith

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard JR Smith as a Substitute Player for the NBA season restart, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

In 971 career games (395 starts) for New Orleans, Denver, New York and Cleveland, the 2013 NBA Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.0 minutes while shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range. He most recently appeared in 11 games (four starts) for the Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season, notching 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal in 20.2 minutes per game.

The 2016 NBA Champion has appeared in 130 career NBA Playoff games (64 starts) for the Nuggets, Knicks and Cavaliers, totaling 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.5 minutes per game. Smith ranks ninth all-time in postseason three-pointers made and fourth all-time in three- pointers made in the NBA Finals.