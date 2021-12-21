Lakers Sign Jemerrio Jones to 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Jemerrio Jones to a 10-day contract pursuant to the NBA Hardship Exception provisions, it was announced today.

Jones has appeared in 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd this season, averaging 6.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 25.7 minutes per game. Jones returns to Los Angeles after averaging 4.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.8 minutes in six games (two starts) for the Lakers during the 2018-19