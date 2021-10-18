Lakers Sign Jay Huff to Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Jay Huff to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

Huff appeared in 25 games (all starts) for Virginia last season, averaging 13.0 points (.585 FG%, .387 3P%), 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.6 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game. The 2020-21 ACC All-Defensive First Team selection led the conference in field goal percentage (.585) and scored in double figures 18 times last season. In four seasons at Virginia, Huff averaged 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 101 career games and helped his team win the 2019 NCAA Championship.