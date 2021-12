The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Darren Collison to a 10-day contract pursuant to the NBA Hardship Exception provisions, it was announced today.

Collison has appeared in 708 career games (518 starts) for Indiana, Sacramento, LA Clippers, Dallas and New Orleans, averaging 12.5 points (.471 FG%, .394 3FG%), 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.4 minutes.