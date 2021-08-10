Lakers Sign Chaundee Brown Jr. and Mac McClung

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Chaundee Brown Jr. and Mac McClung, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

In 112 games (74 starts) for Wake Forest and Michigan, Brown Jr. averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.6 minutes. In his lone season at Michigan, Brown Jr. averaged 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds and was named to the 2021 NCAA All-East Regional Team.

In 79 games (78 starts) for Georgetown and Texas Tech, McClung averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.9 minutes. A 2020-21 All-Big 12 Second Team selection, McClung averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his lone season at Texas Tech.