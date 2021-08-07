Lakers Sign Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Carmelo Anthony, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Entering his 19th NBA season, Anthony owns career averages of 23.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steal through 1,191 games (1,117 starts) with Denver, New York, Oklahoma City, Houston and Portland. He currently ranks 10th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 27,370 career points.

A 10-time NBA All-Star and the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion in 2021, Anthony appeared in 69 games (three starts), with the Trail Blazers last season, where he averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.9 percent (133-235 3FG) from three-point range in 24.5 minutes per game.

He has appeared in 83 career playoff games (77 starts) for the Nuggets, Knicks, Thunder and Trail Blazers, averaging 23.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 37.3 minutes.

Anthony is a six-time All-NBA selection, including two Second Team selections (2009-10 & 2012-13) and four Third Team selections (2005-07, 2008-09, 2011-12) and led the league in scoring during the 2012-13 season. He is a four-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic gold medalist, helping the United States capture gold in 2016, 2012 and 2008.