Lakers Sign Austin Reaves to Standard NBA Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Austin Reaves to a standard NBA contract, it was announced today.

Reaves originally signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles on August 3, 2021 and appeared in five games for the Lakers at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, averaging 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 22.2 minutes. In two games at the California Classic, Reaves averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks in 26.5 minutes.

Reaves appeared in 25 games (all starts) for Oklahoma last season, averaging 18.3 points (.443 FG%, .305 3P%), 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 34.5 minutes. The 2020-21 All-Big 12 First Team selection led the conference in free throws made (147) and ranked fifth in true shooting percentage (.579) last season. In four years at Oklahoma and Wichita State, Reaves averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 34.7 percent (156-449 3FG) from three-point range.