Kostas Antetokounmpo

Lakers Re-sign Kostas Antetokounmpo

Posted: Nov 26, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract, it was announced.

Antetokounmpo appeared in 38 games (37 starts) for the South Bay Lakers last season, averaging 14.1 points (.623 FG%), 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.4 minutes. He tallied 10 double-doubles with South Bay and scored in double figures 33 times, including eight games with 20+ points. In five games with Los Angeles, Antetokounmpo averaged 1.4 points in 4.0 minutes.

