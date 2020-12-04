Lakers Re-sign Quinn Cook

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed guard Quinn Cook, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Cook played in 44 games (one start) for the Lakers last season, averaging 5.1 points (.425 FG%), 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.5 minutes. In 165 career games (29 starts) for Dallas, New Orleans, Golden State and Los Angeles, Cook has tallied 6.8 points (.463 FG%, .407 3FG%), 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.1 minutes. He has appeared in 40 playoff games, averaging 4.1 points (.429 FG%) and 1.1 rebounds.