Lakers Extend Qualifying Offers to Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have extended qualifying offers to guard Alex Caruso and forward Johnathan Williams, it was announced today.

By extending the qualifying offers, Caruso and Williams become restricted free agents.

In 25 games (four starts) last season, Caruso averaged 9.2 points (.445 FG%), 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 21.2 minutes per game. Williams appeared in 24 games, tallying 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.5 minutes.