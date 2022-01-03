Lakers Complete Trade with Cleveland and New York

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie from the New York Knicks as part of a three-team trade in which the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Rajon Rondo from the Lakers and the Knicks acquired Denzel Valentine from the Cavaliers and the draft rights to Brad Newley, the draft rights to Wang Zhelin and cash from the Lakers, it was announced today.

Rondo appeared in 18 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.