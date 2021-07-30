Lakers Announce 2021 Summer League Roster

Summer League 21 Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the team’s roster for the California Classic in Sacramento and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, highlighted by Devontae Cacok and NCAA standouts Joel Ayayi, Mac McClung and Austin Reaves.

The team will hold its first practice later today at the UCLA Health Training Center and will begin play in the California Classic with a 5 p.m. PT matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, August 3. The Lakers will then compete against the Sacramento Kings (8 p.m. PT, Aug. 4), before appearing in its first Las Vegas Summer League game versus the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. PT on August 8.

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB Prior to NBA/Country Years Last Team
11 Joel Ayayi G 6-5 180 3/5/00 Gonzaga/France R Gonzaga
15 Chaundee Brown Jr. G 6-5 215 12/4/98 Michigan/USA R Michigan
12 Devontae Cacok F/C 6-7 240 10/8/96 UNCW/USA 2 LA Lakers
50 Yoeli Childs F 6-8 225 1/13/98 BYU/USA R Erie Bayhawks
36 Jordan Floyd G 6-2 170 5/22/97 King/USA R Orlandina
38 Romaro Gill C 7-2 255 10/2/94 Seton Hall/Jamaica R Wellington
37 Alan Griffin F 6-5 190 4/14/00 Syracuse/USA R Syracuse
27 Vic Law F 6-7 200 12/19/95 Northwestern/USA 1 Brisbane
20 Mac McClung G 6-2 185 1/6/99 Texas Tech/USA R Texas Tech
21 Trevelin Queen G 6-6 190 2/25/97 New Mexico State/USA R RGV Vipers
31 Austin Reaves G 6-5 206 5/29/98 Oklahoma/USA R Oklahoma
55 Justin Robinson G 6-1 195 10/12/97 Virginia Tech/USA 2 Oklahoma City
35 Zavier Simpson G 6-0 190 2/11/97 Michigan/USA R OKC Blue
30 Tres Tinkle F 6-7 225 6/3/96 Oregon State/USA R Raptors 905

Roster subject to change

Head Coach
Quinton Crawford (Arizona)

Assistant Coaches
Jon Pastorek (UC-Santa Barbara)
Dru Anthrop (Purdue),
Dane Johnson (Portland State)
Evan Orzolek (Pace University)

Athletic Trainer
Octavio Marquez Montoya (CSU Northridge)

