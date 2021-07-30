Lakers Announce 2021 Summer League Roster
The Los Angeles Lakers announced the team’s roster for the California Classic in Sacramento and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, highlighted by Devontae Cacok and NCAA standouts Joel Ayayi, Mac McClung and Austin Reaves.
The team will hold its first practice later today at the UCLA Health Training Center and will begin play in the California Classic with a 5 p.m. PT matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, August 3. The Lakers will then compete against the Sacramento Kings (8 p.m. PT, Aug. 4), before appearing in its first Las Vegas Summer League game versus the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. PT on August 8.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|DOB
|Prior to NBA/Country
|Years
|Last Team
|11
|Joel Ayayi
|G
|6-5
|180
|3/5/00
|Gonzaga/France
|R
|Gonzaga
|15
|Chaundee Brown Jr.
|G
|6-5
|215
|12/4/98
|Michigan/USA
|R
|Michigan
|12
|Devontae Cacok
|F/C
|6-7
|240
|10/8/96
|UNCW/USA
|2
|LA Lakers
|50
|Yoeli Childs
|F
|6-8
|225
|1/13/98
|BYU/USA
|R
|Erie Bayhawks
|36
|Jordan Floyd
|G
|6-2
|170
|5/22/97
|King/USA
|R
|Orlandina
|38
|Romaro Gill
|C
|7-2
|255
|10/2/94
|Seton Hall/Jamaica
|R
|Wellington
|37
|Alan Griffin
|F
|6-5
|190
|4/14/00
|Syracuse/USA
|R
|Syracuse
|27
|Vic Law
|F
|6-7
|200
|12/19/95
|Northwestern/USA
|1
|Brisbane
|20
|Mac McClung
|G
|6-2
|185
|1/6/99
|Texas Tech/USA
|R
|Texas Tech
|21
|Trevelin Queen
|G
|6-6
|190
|2/25/97
|New Mexico State/USA
|R
|RGV Vipers
|31
|Austin Reaves
|G
|6-5
|206
|5/29/98
|Oklahoma/USA
|R
|Oklahoma
|55
|Justin Robinson
|G
|6-1
|195
|10/12/97
|Virginia Tech/USA
|2
|Oklahoma City
|35
|Zavier Simpson
|G
|6-0
|190
|2/11/97
|Michigan/USA
|R
|OKC Blue
|30
|Tres Tinkle
|F
|6-7
|225
|6/3/96
|Oregon State/USA
|R
|Raptors 905
Roster subject to change
Head Coach
Quinton Crawford (Arizona)
Assistant Coaches
Jon Pastorek (UC-Santa Barbara)
Dru Anthrop (Purdue),
Dane Johnson (Portland State)
Evan Orzolek (Pace University)
Athletic Trainer
Octavio Marquez Montoya (CSU Northridge)
