Lakers Announce 2021 Summer League Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the team’s roster for the California Classic in Sacramento and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, highlighted by Devontae Cacok and NCAA standouts Joel Ayayi, Mac McClung and Austin Reaves.

The team will hold its first practice later today at the UCLA Health Training Center and will begin play in the California Classic with a 5 p.m. PT matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, August 3. The Lakers will then compete against the Sacramento Kings (8 p.m. PT, Aug. 4), before appearing in its first Las Vegas Summer League game versus the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. PT on August 8.

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB Prior to NBA/Country Years Last Team 11 Joel Ayayi G 6-5 180 3/5/00 Gonzaga/France R Gonzaga 15 Chaundee Brown Jr. G 6-5 215 12/4/98 Michigan/USA R Michigan 12 Devontae Cacok F/C 6-7 240 10/8/96 UNCW/USA 2 LA Lakers 50 Yoeli Childs F 6-8 225 1/13/98 BYU/USA R Erie Bayhawks 36 Jordan Floyd G 6-2 170 5/22/97 King/USA R Orlandina 38 Romaro Gill C 7-2 255 10/2/94 Seton Hall/Jamaica R Wellington 37 Alan Griffin F 6-5 190 4/14/00 Syracuse/USA R Syracuse 27 Vic Law F 6-7 200 12/19/95 Northwestern/USA 1 Brisbane 20 Mac McClung G 6-2 185 1/6/99 Texas Tech/USA R Texas Tech 21 Trevelin Queen G 6-6 190 2/25/97 New Mexico State/USA R RGV Vipers 31 Austin Reaves G 6-5 206 5/29/98 Oklahoma/USA R Oklahoma 55 Justin Robinson G 6-1 195 10/12/97 Virginia Tech/USA 2 Oklahoma City 35 Zavier Simpson G 6-0 190 2/11/97 Michigan/USA R OKC Blue 30 Tres Tinkle F 6-7 225 6/3/96 Oregon State/USA R Raptors 905

Roster subject to change

Head Coach

Quinton Crawford (Arizona)

Assistant Coaches

Jon Pastorek (UC-Santa Barbara)

Dru Anthrop (Purdue),

Dane Johnson (Portland State)

Evan Orzolek (Pace University)

Athletic Trainer

Octavio Marquez Montoya (CSU Northridge)