Lakers Announce Official Sponsorship with Socios.com

The Los Angeles Lakers announced today their newest official sponsor, Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry. The Lakers fan-centered sponsorship with Socios.com will create opportunities for fans to engage in more opportunities through social-focused interactions.

Starting with the 2021-22 season, Socios.com will be the presenting sponsor of the Los Angeles Lakers Facebook Group, where Lakers fans come together to engage with other fans and discuss their favorite Lakers moments together by posting and viewing content, as well as attend virtual events sponsored by Socios.com. Content sponsored by Socios.com will be featured across the Lakers’ Twitter Polls, allowing fans to vote on a variety of team focused topics. In addition to highly visible television signage, Socios.com will also be an official sponsor of the Lakers 2k gaming team and South Bay Lakers.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most prestigious brands in sport and I’m thrilled to be working with them as Socios.com rapidly expands into the U.S. market. What an awesome way to round off another great week of growth,” said Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com.

“As an organization that places great importance on serving and engaging with our fans, we are excited that Socios.com has a shared perspective and will help support our initiatives to serve the Lakers fanbase,” said Tim Harris, President of Business Operations, Lakers.

The Lakers join a 90+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which includes soccer, F1, MMA, esports and cricket. The sponsorship also supports Socios.com’s growing expansion into the US sport industry, with the Lakers becoming the latest NBA franchise whom Socios.com has sponsored.