Lakers Announce Information on 2020-21 Season

Following the guidance of State and local health officials, the Los Angeles Lakers have announced that Lakers games for the 2020-2021 season will be held without fans until further notice.

The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and community are our main priority and we will continue to work with state and local officials to come up with a plan to safely welcome fans back to STAPLES Center in adherence with local, State, and NBA guidelines.

We appreciate your continued support and look forward to coming together, when it is safe to do so, to celebrate the raising of our banner and the quest for another NBA championship.

The 2020-21 game schedule will be announced at a later date.