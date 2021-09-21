Lakers and Bibigo Announce Multi-Year Global Marketing Partnership

Today the Los Angeles Lakers announced a multi-year global marketing partnership with Bibigo, a brand by the No. 1 food company in Korea. The partnership will feature the Bibigo logo on the Lakers jerseys beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The global marketing partnership establishes Bibigo as the first international partner ever for the Lakers and will include a large-scale integrated marketing program, including courtside branding (baseline courtside apron and rotational LED signage), social and digital fan focused campaigns. In addition, the two companies will collaborate on various community initiatives within the greater Los Angeles area including the Lakers “In the Paint” fine art program, which will showcase original works of BIPOC artists and the Lakers Global Mural series campaign which will feature Lakers mural artwork around the world.

“This partnership is a connection of two ‘global culture icons’ of food and sports, and it is an important opportunity for Bibigo to emerge as a global food brand,” said Wookho Kyeong, CMO of CJ CheilJedang, Bibigo is a global strategic brand of CJ CheilJedang. “We look forward to the opportunities to communicate with consumers and increase the value of the brand through a global common language, sports and the Lakers.”

“The Lakers are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Bibigo as our first ever global marketing partner,” said Tim Harris, President of Business Operations. “As Korea’s leading food brand, Bibigo is always looking for opportunities to innovate and expand their brand, and the Lakers are excited to help them to not only expand their global recognition, but to provide the opportunity to reach new fans.”

The Lakers and Bibigo will partner together to launch various community initiatives within Los Angeles and outside the US, with basketball court refurbishment projects and local community efforts. The Bibigo patch will also be featured on the South Bay Lakers jersey and become the jersey patch partner of the Lakers 2k gaming team.

The Bibigo logo will be on a patch stitched into the Lakers jersey on the front left shoulder opposite the Nike logo. The team will wear the jersey for the first time during the Lakers first preseason game vs. the Brooklyn Nets on October 3rd at STAPLES Center.

The Lakers were assisted by global sports business agency SPORTFIVE on the global marketing partnership with Bibigo.

For more information, please visit the Lakers x Bibigo page at www.lakers.com/lakersxbibigo