Update from 2/18: Per Coach Vogel, team doctors confirmed a calf strain for Anthony Davis and he will be out 4 weeks. Listen to the audio of Coach Vogel (3:32)

Update from 2/15: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis underwent an MRI today. The results showed no rupture of the right Achilles tendon. Davis will miss tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota, and will be further evaluated by team doctors upon his return to Los Angeles.