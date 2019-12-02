Frank Vogel Named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month

EL SEGUNDO – Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in October and November, the NBA announced today.

Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA-best 17-2 (.895) record to begin the season, tying the team’s best 19-game start in franchise history. Los Angeles put together a conference-leading 10-game win streak to close the month, and the team’s 14 wins in November were the most by the franchise in a single month since March 2000. The Lakers averaged 112.8 points over the span, outscoring opponents by an average of 9.3 points per game.

Vogel becomes the first Lakers coach to earn the award since Mike D'Antoni in April 2013, while earning his fifth career monthly honor.