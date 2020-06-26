Devontae Cacok Named to All-NBA G League First Team

Los Angeles Lakers two-way forward Devontae Cacok has been named to the All-NBA G League First Team, the league announced today. Cacok was also named to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

In 33 games (two starts) with South Bay, the rookie from UNC Wilmington averaged 19.4 points (.659 FG%), 11.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.9 minutes per game. He scored in double-figures in every game and finished the season with 27 double-doubles. Per 36 minutes, Cacok averaged 29.2 points, 17.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Cacok earned an NBA Call-Up when he signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles in December and was named to the Western Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team in February.

During the MGM Resorts Winter Showcase, Cacok tallied a career-high 32 points (16-24 FG) with 15 rebounds and three assists. He grabbed a career-high 19 boards along with 22 points on December 28 against Northern Arizona. He finished the season with 16 games scoring at least 20-points, including two 30-point outings, and he tallied double-digit rebounds in 27 games, including eight games with at least 15 boards.