Lakers Statement Regarding State Guidelines for Indoor Arenas

We are incredibly excited that the State of California announced guidelines today that will allow Lakers fans to return to STAPLES Center.

Now that we have the guidance, we will work with LA County Public Health and STAPLES Center to finalize our plans to have fans safely attend our games starting with the Lakers vs. Celtics game on April 15th.

We look forward to welcoming Lakers fans back to STAPLES Center to continue the journey with us to defend our NBA title.