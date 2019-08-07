Lakers Hire Nina Hsieh as Head Athletic Trainer

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers have promoted Nina Hsieh to Head Athletic Trainer, it was announced today.

"Nina has been an invaluable member of the Lakers and South Bay Lakers training staffs for over a decade," said Pelinka. "Her wealth of experience, ability to forge relationships of trust with the players, as well as the knowledge and passion she brings to this position, make her the perfect fit for this role, and I couldn’t be more pleased."

Under the leadership of Dr. Judy Seto, Hsieh will oversee the training staff, working with the coaching staff and front office to ensure the highest level of on-court performance. In her new role, Hsieh is responsible for the care, prevention and treatment of injuries to the players, as well as the emergency on-court procedures.

Hsieh most recently spent the last three seasons as assistant athletic trainer for the team, assisting with all day-to-day operations of the training staff. She first joined the organization as the head athletic trainer for the South Bay Lakers, where she served in the role for seven seasons, managing all health & wellness, strength & conditioning programs, equipment as well as all travel scheduling for the Lakers G League affiliate.

The Taiwan native and Cal State-Fullerton graduate served as the athletic trainer for the UC-Santa Barbara women’s basketball team from 2004-08 and the school’s men’s soccer team in 2010-11 before first joining the Lakers organization.