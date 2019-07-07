Lakes Sign Talen Horton-Tucker

<p>The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Talen Horton-Tucker, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.</p>

<p>Drafted 46th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Horton-Tucker was acquired from the Orlando Magic in a draft night trade. In his lone season at Iowa State, Horton-Tucker averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 games (34 starts).</p>