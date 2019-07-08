Lakers Re-sign Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed guard Alex Caruso, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Caruso appeared in 25 games (four starts) for the Lakers last season, averaging 9.2 points (.445 FG%, .480 3P%), 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 21.2 minutes. In the last six games of the season, Caruso made four starts and notched 18.2 points (.438 FG%, .550 3P%), 8.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 36.2 minutes.