Lakers Raise More Than $500,000 for Lakers Youth Foundation in Golf Tournament Presented by MIR Audio Video

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers held their 29th annual charity golf tournament and dinner on Monday, raising more than $500,000 for the Lakers Youth Foundation, it was announced today.

The event was held at the legendary Riviera Country Club, and for the fifth consecutive year was presented by MIR Audio Video. It featured former Lakers players, media personalities and additional celebrities. Lakers forward LeBron James, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and former Lakers player James Worthy addressed the golfers prior to teeing off. The 2018-19 team also attended the reception and visited the MIR Audio Video product display room, which included the latest in high-end audio visual equipment and automation. Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton and members of his coaching staff attended the reception and dinner. The dinner was highlighted by a Q&A session with former Lakers players conducted by Lakers radio play-by-play announcer John Ireland.

“This was a record-setting year for us, raising more funds than ever before in the 29-year history of the Lakers Golf Tournament,” said Kiesha Nix, Executive Director of the Lakers Youth Foundation. “These funds are used to directly support the great work and programming we provide through the Lakers Youth Foundation with children in the underserved communities around Los Angeles. We are very grateful to all of our sponsors, participants, volunteers and the entire Lakers Family who helped to make this such a successful event.”

The Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation is the official team charity of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Foundation’s mission is to help underserved youth develop their potential by providing positive experiences and resources in education, health and wellness, and sports. The Foundation awards grants to other charities that support youth through direct services and programs in these areas. This helps to provide thousands of Los Angeles children with access to quality programming, resources and safe places to learn and play, allowing them the opportunity to develop critical life skills and gain knowledge to pursue their dreams. To date the Lakers Youth Foundation has funded a school teaching garden, 15 Lakers Reading & Learning Centers, 3 STEM Lab Projects and 40+ basketball courts throughout Los Angeles and Hawaii.

Since 1992 the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation has been dedicated to helping today’s youth succeed and become successful adults. In addition to some of the signature programs to include; Jr. Lakers youth basketball, Lakers Read to Achieve, LYF basketball and health & fitness clinics, YOU Grants and Building Bridges Through Basketball, the Lakers Youth Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in monetary grants to nonprofit organizations that support youth with direct services and programs. Grant recipients include Boys & Girls Clubs, afterschool sports and educational programs, summer camps for children with serious medical conditions or disabilities, computer programming academics and health and wellness programs. The Team has also contributed millions of dollars through ticket donations, autographed memorabilia, Lakers merchandise, and countless appearances made by current and former players as well as the Laker Girls.