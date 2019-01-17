LeBron James Leads Western Conference in Third Fan Returns of NBA All-Star Voting

NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft will be televised by TNT on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The team rosters for the 68th NBA All-Star Game will be revealed during a special NBA All-Star Draft Show, which will be followed by an extended version of the TNT NBA Tip- Off pregame show.

The two NBA All-Star Game team captains will draft the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. More details about the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft will be announced at a later date.

The NBA also announced today the third fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google. The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James continues to lead the Western Conference and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo remains on top in the Eastern Conference.

NBA All-Star Voting 2019 will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Jan. 21 will mark the fifth and final “2-for-1 Day,” allowing fans to have their votes count twice through all voting platforms.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters (five players from each conference) for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with those voters completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Players may vote for their teammates or themselves.

TNT will announce the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show at 7 p.m. ET. The network will unveil the reserves (seven players from each conference), as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31 during NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. TNT will televise the NBA All-Star Game for the 17th consecutive year.

In the third fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2019 presented by Google, James leads all NBA players with 3,770,807 votes. The 14-time NBA All-Star continues to be followed in the Western Conference frontcourt by second-place Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks (3,301,825) and third-place Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder (2,583,342). The Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant (2,432,134) and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (2,091,770) complete the top five.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry (2,979,080) and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose (2,712,938) remain the two front-runners among fans in the West guard group. The Houston Rockets’ James Harden (2,315,093) and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook (2,090,432) are still in third and fourth place, respectively.

FRONTCOURT 1. LeBron James 3,770,807 2. Luka Dončić 3,301,825 3. Paul George 2,583,342 4. Kevin Durant 2,432,134 5. Anthony Davis 2,091,770 6. Steven Adams 1,483,223 7. Nikola Jokić 1,128,766 8. Kyle Kuzma 899,237 9. Draymond Green 660,276 10. DeMarcus Cousin 450,480

BACKCOURT 1. Stephen Curry 2,979,080 2. Derrick Rose 2,712,938 3. James Harden 2,315,093 4. Russell Westbrook 2,090,432 5. Klay Thompson 1,120,675 6. Damian Lillard 851,125 7. DeMar DeRozan 850,415 8. Lonzo Ball 764,892 9. Chris Paul 419,410 10. Devin Booker 405,432

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.