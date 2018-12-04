Lakers Announce Sponsorship Renewal with MIR Audio Video

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers announced today they will be renewing their sponsorship agreement with MIR Audio Video.

MIR Audio Video will remain as the Official Presenting Sponsor of the annual Los Angeles Lakers Celebrity Golf Invitational and Dinner for the fifth consecutive year.

The 28th Annual Lakers Celebrity Golf Invitational and Dinner presented by MIR Audio Video was earlier this year on Monday, April 9, 2018 at the renowned Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. Guests enjoyed a day on the course with Lakers Legends and celebrity golfers, and an evening VIP reception and awards dinner with the 2017-18 Lakers team, Walton and General Manager Rob Pelinka. It was the most successful year for the invitational, which raised over $450,000 for the Lakers Youth Foundation.

“The Lakers Youth Foundation is proud to have MIR Audio Video back as the Presenting Sponsor for our 29th Annual Lakers Celebrity Golf Tournament,” said Kiesha Nix, Executive Director of the Lakers Youth Foundation. “MIR continues to be a great partner who shares the same commitment as we do in giving back to our community and making a difference where we work, serve and play.”

“MIR Audio Video is exceptionally honored to extend our continued support to such an outstanding organization as the Los Angeles Lakers and Lakers Youth Foundation. MIR proudly shares the same commitment to excellence in serving, representing, and giving back to the people of Los Angeles,” said Roy Ziv, Vice President of Sales for MIR Audio Video.