Ali Sabbouri Wins Aria Big Shot Jackpot

Between the third and fourth quarters of today’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Ali Sabbouri of Anaheim, CA hit a half-court shot and won the $30,000 Aria Big Shot Jackpot.

The 26-year-old becomes the seventh winner, aside from ex-Laker Vlade Divac, to win the MGM Big Shot Jackpot, a promotion which began during the 2006-07 season.

Sabbouri is the first MGM Big Shot Jackpot winner of the season, and first since Suni Strong of Lancaster, CA won $100,000 on January 21, 2018.