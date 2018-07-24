Lakers Sign Travis Wear to a Two-Way Contract

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Travis Wear to a two-way contract, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Wear played in 17 games for the Lakers in 2017-18, averaging 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game. Signed mid-season from the South Bay Lakers, Wear notched 16.7 points (.445 FG%, .419 3P%), 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 G League games (29 starts) last season.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have up to two players under two-way contracts on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster.