Lakers Sign Johnathan Williams

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Johnathan Williams, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Williams saw action in seven Las Vegas Summer League games, playing 24.6 minutes per game and tallying 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. In 37 games (36 starts) for Gonzaga last season, the First Team All-WCC honoree averaged 13.4 points (.563 FG%), 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 29.2 minutes. Williams was also named to the All-WCC First Team in 2017 and represented Team USA in the FIBA U16 and U17 World Championships in 2011 and 2012, winning two gold medals.