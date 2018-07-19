Lakers Sign Jeffrey Carroll

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Jeffrey Carroll, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

In 118 career games (77 starts) for Oklahoma State from 2014-18, Carroll averaged 12.0 points (.451 FG%), 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.1 minutes per game. As a senior last season, Carroll notched 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.7 minutes.

Carroll most recently played in six Las Vegas Summer League games for the Lakers, notching 4.2 points (.480 FG%) and 2.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.