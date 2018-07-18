Lakers Sign Joel Berry II

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Joel Berry II, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Berry II was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 NCAA Final Four after leading North Carolina to a National Championship. As a senior last season, Berry II earned First Team All-ACC honors with averages of 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes per game. The Orlando, FL native played in 144 career games (112 starts) for the Tar Heels, notching 12.7 points (.420 FG%), 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 27.6 minutes per game.