Lakers Announce 2018 Summer League Roster

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers announced today their roster for the 2018 summer leagues in Sacramento and Las Vegas, highlighted by second-year Lakers Thomas Bryant, Alex Caruso and Josh Hart. Joining the returning Lakers are 2018 draftees Moritz Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, as well as 2017-18 South Bay Laker standouts Stephaun Branch and Demarcus Holland.

The team will hold its first practice on Friday, June 29, at the UCLA Health Training Center and will begin California Classic play in Sacramento with back-to-back games on Monday, July 2, against the Kings and Tuesday, July 3, versus the Miami HEAT. The Lakers conclude their scheduled games in Sacramento with a contest against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, July 5, before traveling to Las Vegas to compete in their first Las Vegas Summer League game on July 7 versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

All Lakers summer league games will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet, with the exception of the July 7 contest against the 76ers (ESPN).

Tickets for the California Classic can be purchased by visiting Kings.com, while Las Vegas Summer League tickets are available at UNLVtickets.com.

LAKERS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE YEARS Joel Berry II G 6-0 195 4/1/95 North Carolina R Stephaun Branch G 6-5 210 11/7/95 West Georgia R Thomas Bryant C 6-10 245 7/31/97 Indiana 1 Jeffrey Carrol G 6-6 210 11/6/94 Oklahoma State R Alex Caruso G 6-5 185 2/28/94 Texas A&M 1 Josh Hart G 6-5 215 3/6/95 Villanova 1 Demarcus Holland G 6-4 180 3/2/94 Texas R Nick King F 6-7 225 8/5/95 Middle Tennessee R Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk F 6-8 205 6/10/97 Kansas R Malik Newman G 6-3 190 2/21/97 Kansas R Malik Pope F 6-10 220 7/25/96 San Diego State R Xavier Rathan-Mayes G 6-4 210 4/29/94 Florida State R Moritz Wagner C 6-11 245 4/26/97 Michigan R Johnathan Williams F 6-9 230 5/22/95 Gonzaga R

*roster subject to change

HEAD COACH

Miles Simon (Arizona)

ASSISTANT COACHES

Mark Madsen (Stanford), Clay Moser (Wisconsin-LaCrosse), Coby Karl (Boise State), Brian Walsh (Eastern New Mexico), Will Scott (Indiana), Jonah Herscu (Lake Forest College)

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINERS

Marco Nunez(Cal Poly Pomona), Nina Hsieh (Cal State Fullerton)

CALIFORNIA CLASSIC SCHEDULE

GAME DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME ARENA TV 1 Monday July 2 Sacramento Kings 8:00 pm Golden 1 Center Spectrum SN,

NBA TV 2 Tuesday July 3 Miami Heat 6:00 pm Golden 1 Center Spectrum SN,

NBA TV 3 Thursday July 5 Golden State Warriors 12:00 pm Golden 1 Center Spectrum SN,

NBA TV

LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE