Alex Caruso Chosen for USA Basketball's World Cup Qualifying Team

Posted: Jun 25, 2018

EL SEGUNDO – Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was chosen for the official 12-member USA team that will participate in the upcoming FIBA World Cup Qualifying third-window games against Mexico City on June 28 in Mexico City and Cuba on July 1 in Havana.

Caruso appeared in 37 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, where he averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 assists per game. Signed to a two-way contract prior to the 2017-18 season, the Texas A&M product averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in his first season with the South Bay Lakers, en route to All-NBA G League Second Team Honors and a second-place finish in NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Jeff Van Gundy, who led the USA to a 5-0 record and the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup and has led the USA to a 4-0 record in the first two windows of the World Cup Qualifiers, returns as head coach. NBA G League Erie Bayhawks head coach Josh Longstaff and former Georgetown University coach John Thompson III will serve as USA assistant coaches.

Standing 4-0 and atop of the Group C first-round standings, the USA is already assured of being one of the three teams from its group to advance to the FIBA World Cup Qualifying second round.

