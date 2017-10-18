Lakers Sign Vander Blue

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Vander Blue to a two-way contract, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Blue played five games for the Lakers in the preseason and was a fixture on the team’s championship entry in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have up to two players under two-way contracts on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. As a two-way player, Blue can spend up to 45 days with the Los Angeles Lakers, not including any time prior to the start of the South Bay Lakers’ training camp or after the conclusion of their G League season.