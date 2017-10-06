Lakers, Kings, T-Mobile Arena, AEG, and MGM Resorts International to Donate Proceeds from Game in Las Vegas to Aid Those Affected by October 1 Incident

The Los Angeles Lakers organization announced today that, along with the Sacramento Kings, T-Mobile Arena, AEG, and MGM Resorts International, it will donate the proceeds from Sunday night’s preseason game vs. Sacramento in Las Vegas to aid those affected by the tragic incident on October 1.

The donation will be made through the MGM Resorts Foundation and all of the money raised will go directly to benefit victims, their families and first responders. More information about the Foundation can be found at http://www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.

The Lakers have played preseason games in Las Vegas for almost three decades. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this evil and senseless crime,” said Lakers governor and controlling owner Jeanie Buss. “While no one can erase the horrific actions of last Sunday, we are committed to doing everything we can to help the people of Las Vegas who were affected by this tragedy.”

“To say we are united in grief does not fully convey the sadness we feel as we offer our deepest sympathies and support to those impacted,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and everyone enduring this heartbreaking tragedy. Together we will remain Vegas strong.”