Lakers Fall to Phoenix in Round 1

The Lakers had their backs up against the wall in Los Angeles tonight as they faced the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of Round 1. Los Angeles started the game at a 3-2 deficit for the series. They had to win tonight, or they would be eliminated. Unfortunately, the Lakers couldn't close, they fell 113-100.

The contest was disappointing. Anthony Davis, who suffered a groin strain in Game 4, returned to the rotation tonight despite the injury, but left because of it after 5 minutes. The Lakers were shaky on defense and contrarily, Phoenix was extremely precise on every inch of the floor, specifically Devin Booker (47 pts, 11 reb) and Jae Crowder (18 pts, 8 reb). At one point, the Suns stretched the lead to 29 points.

LA got life in the third quarter and diminished the deficit to 10 at one point. LeBron James (29 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast), Dennis Schröder (20 pts), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (19 pts) brought flashes of hope with their power, swift style, and affinity for the fast break, but the light faded to a glimmer in the final minutes of the fourth.

The defending champs endured a season lined with obstacles and unknowns. After winning it all last year, they returned to the floor with just about a month's break. And so, with that came chronic injuries. The injuries produced inconsistencies in the lineup and a la a tumultuous run through the playoffs.

As hard as it is to suffer elimination, the team now has a moment to rest and recover, and then get back to work and back after it next season. Thank you, Lakers Family for your fandom and for following along, catch you next season.