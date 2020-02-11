Podcast: S03 E17 The LeBron Kobe Dunk and Guest Andrew Bernstein

Mike and Aaron open with One Huge Thought about why we need to "chill" about the final week before the All-Star break regardless of results. Then they dig into Mike's new story, "Dr. Jerry Buss, The Oral History of the Greatest Owner in Sports" before an extended conversation with legendary NBA photographer Andrew Bernstein about capturing the LeBron skywalking photo last week, and to hear Bernstein's favorites stories from his 20 years getting to know, and photograph, Kobe Bryant.

