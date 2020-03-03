Podcast: S03 E20 - The CaruShow!! (Guest Alex Caruso)
AC Fresh joins the guys for a wide-ranging interview spanning topics on and off court, from his favorite in-game dunk to his diet and weight-lifting habits, plus how little TV he watches, and a heated discussion about the EPL. Mike and Aaron also look at some very favorable math in terms of L.A.'s likelihood to secure the No. 1 seed. SUBSCRIBE so you never miss an episode! It's The Purple & Gold Standard!Listen
