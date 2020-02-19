Podcast: S03 E168 - Midseason Wrap Up

With the 41-12 Lakers sitting atop the West, Aaron and Mike break down how they got to this point. Hint: LeBron playing at an MVP level is a good place to start! They also go through the roster, player by player, to evaluate each guy's contribution through the All-Star break. It's the Purple & Gold Standard! SUBSCRIBE so you never miss an episode! Interact with the show on: Twitter @LakersReporter @AaronLarsuel @PC1LakersPod IG @MikeTrudell @AaronLarsuel Email: lakers@podcastone.com

