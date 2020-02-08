Podcast: S03 E16 - THE ENERGY METER

How is the Lakers energy meter impacting the team's play? Mike and Aaron dive into that question, and many more starting with "One Huge Thought." They move on to answer your questions with a Mailbag segment touching on the rotation, the best closing lineup and what roster addition could still help after the trade deadline. They also take a look around the NBA to rank the Western Conference teams from 1-15. Interact with the show on: Twitter @LakersReporter @AaronLarsuel @PC1LakersPod IG @MikeTrudell @AaronLarsuel Email: lakers@podcastone.com

